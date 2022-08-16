Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with "Hrad" and "Uragan", two women were wounded, gas pipeline and power line were cut, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih - were again hit by Russian attacks.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A night under the "Hrad" and "Uragan"... Two districts - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih suffered from Russian strikes again.

The enemy shelled the Kryvy Rih district with "Uragan". He shelled Marianske and Velyka Kostromka. Two women, aged 20 and 84, were injured. Several private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged in the villages.

The Russian army set fire to the Nikopol district twice during the night. On the peaceful territory, 40 arrivals from "Hrad" and 10 from barrel artillery.

9 private houses, garages, and cars were mutilated in the Chervonohrihorivka district. The shelling hit two warehouses with grain and machinery of a local agricultural enterprise. The gas pipeline and power line were cut off. Up to two thousand people were left without electricity. Emergency crews are working on the spot," he said.

