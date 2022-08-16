During past day, 53 people, including 18 children, were evacuated from zone of active hostilities in Donetsk region, - SES. PHOTOS

Last day, employees of the State Emergency Service evacuated 53 people from the zone of active hostilities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that 41 people were evacuated from the city of Pokrovsk, including 8 children; Novohrodivka - 12 people, 10 of them children.

In addition, assistance was provided to 566 persons, including 25 children and 21 persons with physical disabilities.

