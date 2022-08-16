ENG
Occupiers fired at Orikhiv with anti-aircraft guns for several hours, one person died, - Starukh. PHOTOS

On the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, one person was killed and 6 were injured from shelling.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy fired volleys of missile systems at Orikhiv for several hours. As a result, one local woman died from injuries received during enemy fire. Six people were injured, including three of them employees of the energy company who were restoring networks.

In addition, as a result of the enemy attack, dozens of private houses and objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed. Fires broke out, which were extinguished by rescuers of the State Emergency Service.

