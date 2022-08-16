Soldiers of 28th SMBr destroyed with rifle fire Russian "Lancet" kamikaze drone and "Eleron" reconnaissance UAV. PHOTOS
Soldiers from one of the units of the 28th Independent Mechanized Brigade recently shot down two enemy drones: the "Lancet-3" kamikaze drone and the "Eleron-3" reconnaissance UAV.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to page of Brigade in Facebook.
It is noted that the drones were destroyed with the fighters' personal small arms.
