Consequences of shelling of Nikopol by Russian occupiers: houses, cars and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers continue to shell the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Censor.NET informs.

For example, on August 16, 2022, around 3:00 p.m., the Russian occupiers launched a massive artillery barrage from multiple rocket launchers on residential areas of the city of Nikopol. As a result of enemy shelling, 4 local residents were injured, and private homes were damaged.

On the night of August 17, Russian servicemen shelled the city again. As a result of enemy attacks, private houses, cars, a gas pipeline and a highway were damaged.

Also at night, the occupiers shelled the Chervonohryhoriv community of the Nikopol district with barrel artillery. A local agricultural enterprise was damaged, power lines were damaged.

