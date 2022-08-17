Occupiers attacked Kharkiv and two districts of region, two people were injured, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russians ransacked towns and villages, damaged houses and civilian infrastructure.

This is reported on the website of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on August 16, around 9:00 p.m., the occupiers had previously fired at a residential area of ​​the Saltiv district in Kharkiv with "Uragan" rocket launchers. An enemy shell hit the courtyard of a five-story building. The windows in the apartments were broken, and the gas pipe in one of the entrances was broken.

Around 11:00 p.m., the occupiers shelled Zolochiv, Bohoduhiv district, with artillery. A residential building was damaged, a 22-year-old man was injured. Chuhuiiv also came under enemy fire. A 31-year-old man was injured. In the village of Pechenihy, enemy strikes damaged a garage and an office building, and a fire broke out on an area of ​​300 square meters.

On August 17, around 4:40 a.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on the Slobidsk district of Kharkiv. Previously, the shelling was carried out by S-300 missiles. A funnel nearly 10 meters wide was formed when the rocket hit. Cars were damaged, windows in the house were broken.

Under the procedural leadership of Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).







