There are explosions at occupants’ base in Kyrylivka, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov. PHOTO

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, reports about explosions in the resort town of Kyrylivka, Melitopol district, where the Russian occupiers have placed military equipment taken from the district center.

!Another explosions for the Russians in Kyrylivka," Fedorov wrote in Telegram on Wednesday night, illustrating the message with a photo of a plume of smoke rising over the sea coast, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"This year, the Rashists deprived more than 5 million people of a resort on the Azov coast. At the same time, they "nationalized" recreation centers and hotel complexes, bragging about how they vacation.

Moreover, they brought their military equipment to Kyrylovka, fearing that it would be caught in Melitopol. Well, our forces are everywhere: both outside and inside the enemy's lair," he added.

