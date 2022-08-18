ENG
News
Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with "Uragan" and barrel artillery, 15 shells landed in residential quarters of Nikopol, woman was injured, there are destructions, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

During the night, the occupiers shelled the Dnipropetrovsk region three times.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko announced this on Telegram.

"A night with three shellings... The Russian army struck two districts - Kryvy Rih and Nikopol.

Nikopol was set on fire twice. 15 shells from barrel artillery flew into the residential quarters of Nikopol. A 57-year-old woman was injured. She is in the hospital. In the city, 15 private houses, a school, cars, a shop, and a church were damaged. Several gas pipelines and power lines were hit by shelling. Emergency crews are on site.

In the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy directed "Uragan" at Apostolovo. There is no damage or casualties.

In Velyka Kostromka, electricians are currently repairing a damaged line. There, up to a thousand people were left without electricity due to an enemy strike the night before," the message reads.

