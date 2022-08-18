ENG
Russian missile attack on dormitory in Kharkiv: 3 people died, among them boy born in 2009, - SES. PHOTOS

As a result of the enemy rocket fire in Kharkiv, the dormitory building was partially destroyed, and there are dead and injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service.

"On August 18, at 04:43 a.m., the SES received information that a four-story dormitory and the roof of a tram depot building were partially destroyed in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv by an enemy rocket. 10 units of fire-rescue equipment and 40 personnel were sent to the scene a member of the SES," the message states.

Read more: Fire at site of missile attack on dormitory in Kharkiv localized, 7 people killed, 13 injured - State Emergency Service

According to preliminary data, 3 people died, one of them a child (a boy born in 2009). 8 people, including 2 children, were rescued. There was no fire. Employees of the SES carried out work on dismantling the rubble and searching for the bodies of the dead.


