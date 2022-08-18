Over past day, 601 people were evacuated in Donetsk region, - SES. PHOTOS

Population evacuation continues in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, the SES of Ukraine in the Donetsk region announced this on Facebook.

"Evacuation of the population continues in the Donetsk region. Over the past 24 hours, the staff of the Main Directorate provided assistance to 601 people during the evacuation in the Pokrovsk district, including 15 children and 22 people with physical disabilities," the message says.

It is noted that since February 24, 2022, 9,795 people have been evacuated from settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by employees of subordinate units of the Main Directorate.

