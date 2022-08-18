At meeting with Guterres, Zelensky discussed grain exports and "nuclear blackmail of Russia at Zaporizhzhia NPP". PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres during his visit to Lviv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of state's telegram channel.

"In Lviv, I held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. We agreed to continue coordination in the implementation of the grain initiative. We discussed possible directions for its development, the issue of illegal and forced deportation of Ukrainians, the release of our servicemen and doctors from captivity.

Particular attention was paid to the topic of Russia's nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences. Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops," the message reads.

Watch more: Russian Federation threatens Europe: Three MiG-31s with hypersonic Kinzhal missiles were flown to Kaliningrad region. VIDEO





We will remind, on August 18, the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived in Lviv.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lviv the day before.

The face-to-face talks are expected to be followed by a tripartite meeting.

Read more: "Any territorial compromise with Kremlin is war postponed for future," - Danilov