Workers of occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP call on world to "prevent irreparable" due to insanity of Russians. DOCUMENT

The station, which has been under the control of the Russian military since March, is under threat.

A statement by employees appeared on Telegram channel of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Censor.NET informs.

They called on the world community to "prevent the irreparable" due to the "madness of the Russian military."

The appeal states that in the five months since the seizure of the nuclear power plant, there have been numerous violations, and in the last two weeks the nuclear power plant has been the target of continuous attacks.

The threat of destruction of critically important nuclear safety facilities is becoming more and more real, station employees emphasized.

NPP workers are seriously injured and die.

The appeal emphasizes that if "the irreparable happens", there will be nowhere to hide from the consequences of a large-scale nuclear disaster.

Earlier, the Russian military talked about the probable scenario of the shutdown of the ZNPP.

Due to the disconnection of the ZNPP generators from the energy system of Ukraine, they will not be able to be used for their own fuel cooling needs in the event of a power outage at the station, the station said.

As stated in the ZNPP, "the occupiers are interfering in the process of managing the nuclear facility, which is already a danger to the functioning of the ZNPP."

We will remind you that the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

The station continues to work under the leadership of "Energoatom" on the energy system of Ukraine, but not at full capacity, because many lines around it are damaged. Communication with the staff is available around the clock. At the same time, the occupiers fully control security at the ZNPP: staff access to workplaces, passage/exit to the station. Workers report regular cases of abuse by Russians against them. In particular, employees were deprived of access to the shelter.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhya NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.