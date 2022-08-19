About 100 "arrivals" have been recorded in Sumy region in 24 hours, - RMA. PHOTOS

On August 18, Russian troops shelled the territories of three communities of the Sumy region 7 times. About 100 "arrivals" were recorded.

This was stated by the head of Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The enemy shelled the Bilopol community from the territory of the Russian Federation with barrel artillery -15 arrivals. As a result of the shelling, a non-residential building and school premises were damaged. It was about half past ten in the morning. At 7:55 p.m., mortar shelling began - 10 attacks. But at 20.00 the artillery barrage began, 20 airstrikes.











Krasnopilska community: at 1:50 p.m. - 7 mortar rounds

Myropilska community: from 2:20 p.m. there was shelling from 120 mm mortar - 15 hits. The shelling continued at 5:30 p.m. As a result, civil infrastructure was damaged.

"Fortunately, there were no victims," Zhyvytskyi said.

