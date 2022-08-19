Secret server center used by Russian hackers for cyberattacks discovered in Kyiv - SSU. PHOTOS

Russian hackers used the server center for cyber attacks.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Security Service of Ukraine.

"Attackers" rented out more than 100 dedicated servers located in Kyiv and abroad. Later they were used to hack computers, steal passwords and perform DDoS attacks, including against government websites. The cases served more than 100 "subscribers", the vast majority of which were hackers from Russia. Some of them were controlled by Russian special services and work to the detriment of Ukraine's information security," the report said.

During the searches, the following was discovered and seized:

- computer equipment, magnetic media and cell phones with evidence of illegal activities;

- bank cards, through which payments with "clients" were made;

- server equipment.

