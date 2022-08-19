Radio-electronic warfare unit of Airborne Forces disabled Russian "Orlan-10" drone. PHOTOS

Today, August 19, in one of the mission areas, the Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle was disabled by the radio-electronic warfare unit of one of the military units of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of Airborne Assault Forces.

It is noted that the video recording on this UAV was done with an ordinary reflex camera, which indicates a very favorable situation in terms of providing the necessary technical means of the so-called "second army of the world".





