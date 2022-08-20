In Luhansk region, AFU repelled 7 enemy attacks in day, and in occupied cities people refuse to work, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Fighting continues near four settlements on the border between the Luhansk and Donetsk region.

"Yesterday, the enemy organized an offensive in these and other directions, tried to advance several hundred meters, but our fighters gave him a tough repulse. At night, the Russians renewed their intentions - the Ukrainian defenders are holding the defense. In total, the AFU repelled seven enemy attacks on our section of the front on August 19, without allowing a single breakthrough.

The Russians also attacked twice from the air, fired five rockets at populated areas and our fortifications, four times tank units went into battle. The barrel and jet artillery of the enemy does not stop firing. Last night alone, he tried to fire 12 times with this weapon," the message reads.

Haidai notes that information is gradually coming from the townspeople that the occupiers have problems with the workforce in Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, and Kreminna.

"People refuse to work because they gradually become trained by experience. They know that they will not be paid. Yes, not all, but the vast majority already ignore the offers. Either they themselves were deceived, or they have relatives or acquaintances who were also not paid what was promised. The cities are small, and there is no connection, but it is there. In addition, the population is stopped by the high probability of being among the mobilized. The occupiers managed to organize the activity of employment centers, but not to employ the population. And they do not know how to offer vacancies. For example, work on the demolition of rubble or the activity of a security guard in the occupiers are evaluated equally," - writes Haidai.

According to RMA, many "vacancies" have arisen in the internal affairs bodies of the occupiers in recent weeks. Even in settlements captured in 2014. Whether they actually exist or are open exclusively for mobilization will become clear in the near future.