Russians hit Donetsk region with aircraft and missiles. Child is among wounded, - National Police. PHOTOS
During the day, law enforcement officers documented 17 Russian shellings. Occupiers killed and injured civilians. Residential buildings, a playground, and a utility company were targeted.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.
"The enemy opened fire on 11 settlements - the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Pivdenne, the villages of Dachne, Paraskoviivka, Karlivka, Orlivka, Halytsynivka. The occupiers launched airstrikes with unguided missiles, fired from S-300 air defense systems, "Uragan" MLRS.
18 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 10 houses, a playground, a dormitory, a coke-chemical plant, a utility company, warehouses, and cars," the message reads.
The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
