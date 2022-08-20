ENG
Rashists attacked five-story building and private houses in Voznesensk. It is known about 7 wounded, including three children, - Mykolayiv RMA. PHOTOS

Today, August 20, the Russian invaders attacked the city of Voznesensk, the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by Vitaly Kim, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, snipers shelled the city of Voznesensk. They hit a five-story building and private houses. As of 01:00 p.m., seven people were injured, three of them children," the report says.

It is noted that one child is currently being operated on.

