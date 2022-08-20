ENG
Situation maps on front and explosions in occupied Crimea as of August 20. MAP

Censor.net Editor-in-Chief Yuri Butusov published current maps of the situation on the frontline and explosions in occupied Crimea.

Maps was published in Telegram-channel Yuri Butusov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Situation on the front and map of explosions in occupied Crimea as of 20.08.2022:

Situation maps on front and explosions in occupied Crimea as of August 20 01

Situation maps on front and explosions in occupied Crimea as of August 20 02
Situation maps on front and explosions in occupied Crimea as of August 20 03
Situation maps on front and explosions in occupied Crimea as of August 20 04
Situation maps on front and explosions in occupied Crimea as of August 20 05
Situation maps on front and explosions in occupied Crimea as of August 20 06
Situation maps on front and explosions in occupied Crimea as of August 20 07
Situation maps on front and explosions in occupied Crimea as of August 20 08

Yurii Butusov (1236)
