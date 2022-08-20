Situation maps on front and explosions in occupied Crimea as of August 20. MAP
Censor.net Editor-in-Chief Yuri Butusov published current maps of the situation on the frontline and explosions in occupied Crimea.
Maps was published in Telegram-channel Yuri Butusov, reports Censor.NЕТ.
Situation on the front and map of explosions in occupied Crimea as of 20.08.2022:
