Occupiers shelled Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region throughout night. There is strong fire at enterprise in Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Throughout the night, the occupiers shelled the territory of the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"We were shelled all night long... Two districts - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih - suffered from enemy attacks. The enemy hit Nikopol 5 times," he notes.

According to Reznychenko, the Russians fired 25 artillery shells at Nikopol. The shelling caused a severe fire at the enterprise - the fire destroyed the equipment.

"A school was mutilated in the city, one building was destroyed, and two dozen were damaged. Gas pumps and power lines were disabled. More than 3,000 Nikopol residents are without electricity. Emergency crews are working. No people were injured," the head of the region adds.

It is also reported that Marhanets was covered with fire from barrel artillery and "Hrad" three times. People are not injured.

Read more: Occupiers directed 4 Kalibr rockets at Dnipropetrovsk region, anti-aircraft defense shot them all down, - Reznychenko











In Marhanets, a high-voltage line was damaged - more than 2,200 homes were cut off. Restoration work is ongoing.

There were 10 shots from barrel artillery in Myrove. There is the destruction of 5 buildings.

"In the Kryvy Rih district, the Russians from the "Uragan" shelled the communities of Apostolovo and Zelenodolsk. There were no casualties or destruction," Reznychenko summarizes.