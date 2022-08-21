Enemy shelled 8 populated areas of Donetsk region, using "Hrad", artillery and mortars, - National Police. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupying forces carried out 12 shellings of the Donetsk region, killing and wounding civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russians hit 8 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, the villages of Vremivka, Heorhiivka, Karlivka, Novopokrovske, Paraskoviivka.

"The enemy used artillery and mortars from the "Hrad" self-propelled grenade launcher. 12 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 6 residential buildings, workshops of a coke-chemical plant, a warehouse, power lines," the message says.

