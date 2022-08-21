ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3511 visitors online
News Photo
9 313 22

Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa. VIDEO&PHOTOS

технікарф

Units of the operational command "South" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brought Russian military equipment burned in the battles for the independence of Ukraine to be exhibited on the territory of the Memorial of the Heroic Defense of Odesa.

As reported by Censor.NET, Vladyslav Balinsky, the head of the Odesa CO "Green Letter", announced this on Facebook, illustrating the post with a fragment of a video recording.

"New exhibits appeared at the 411 battery: Muscovite equipment did reach Odessa. As promised by Markov, Tsarev and other f#ckers. However, the most modern Russian weapon "analogovnet" after a friendly meeting with the Armed Forces, does not look very good", - noted Balinsky.

Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa 01

Read more: Since July, they have not been able to form tank battalion in Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, financial aid does not motivate Russians to go to war, - Defense Intelligence


Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa 02
Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa 03


Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa 04
Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa 05
Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa 06
Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa 07
Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa 08

Author: 

Russian Army (9505) expo (54) Odesa (954) arms (876)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 