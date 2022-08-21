Russian military equipment, burned in battles in south of Ukraine, was brought to Odesa. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Units of the operational command "South" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brought Russian military equipment burned in the battles for the independence of Ukraine to be exhibited on the territory of the Memorial of the Heroic Defense of Odesa.
As reported by Censor.NET, Vladyslav Balinsky, the head of the Odesa CO "Green Letter", announced this on Facebook, illustrating the post with a fragment of a video recording.
"New exhibits appeared at the 411 battery: Muscovite equipment did reach Odessa. As promised by Markov, Tsarev and other f#ckers. However, the most modern Russian weapon "analogovnet" after a friendly meeting with the Armed Forces, does not look very good", - noted Balinsky.
