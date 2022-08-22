Locations of HIMARS in Donetsk region were handed over to occupiers: Two men were detained. PHOTOS

Two residents of Donetsk region were informed of suspicion of collaborative activities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

So, according to the investigation, the men gave the representatives of the so-called power wing "DPR" data about the location of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the location of the HIMARS rocket systems and other equipment in the region.

In addition, they informed the occupiers of the exact coordinates of the water supply system in the city of Selidove in Donetsk region, on which the Russian military launched a missile strike. Currently, there is no water supply in the city.

The two men were reported on suspicion of collaborative activity.

