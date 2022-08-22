Medicine in occupied Mariupol is not coming out of collapse, queues for doctors - for months, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Residents of occupied Mariupol do not have access to normal medicine.

This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Despite all efforts, the state of the medical system does not come out of collapse. From six in the morning, residents of Mariupol are found in huge queues to receive a voucher in line to see a doctor. Queues for therapists are weeks in advance. Queues for highly specialized doctors - for months. Emergency medicine has de facto been eliminated as a class," the message reads.

Also, according to the mayor's advisor, humanitarian aid has actually been eliminated.

"from today, only people over the age of 65, bedridden invalids and children under 3 years of age. All others - to the galleys. It is interesting that all day representatives of the headquarters of the United Russia in Mariupol chats changed their rhetoric from soothing to aggressive. The reason for such a reduction is, their claim is that now the humanitarian woman is exclusively ethno-Russian by birth. And they consider old people and children to be such. Everyone else is Ukrainian. Russian fascism is finally showing its true face," Andryushchenko added.

