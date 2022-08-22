Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv region by Russian invaders: 3 people were injured. PHOTOS

The Russian occupying forces attacked Kharkiv and the region with anti-aircraft guns, artillery and anti-aircraft missiles.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

So, on August 21, at around 9 p.m., the occupiers shelled the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, damaged houses of the private residential sector. A 35-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were injured. Previously, the shelling was carried out with MLRS.

Around 3 o'clock in the morning, the Rashists launched a rocket attack on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. A two-story building was damaged. Previously, two missiles of the S-300 type were launched from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

The Russian army does not stop shelling the Kharkiv region. Around 5 o'clock in the morning, the enemy army fired artillery at the village of Zolochiv, Bohoduhiv district, injuring an 83-year-old woman. In the Chuhuiv district, a wheat field with an area of ​​500 square meters caught fire as a result of the impact of the projectile. m.

