Russian army struck Kryvy Rih and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. There are dead and wounded, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"Kryvy Rih was hit by "Uragan". Russians killed a 45-year-old woman in Zelenodolsk. Her husband is injured. He is in the hospital. The family's house was damaged. The enemy covered the Nikopol district with fire three times during the night. Russian heavy artillery fired twice at Marhanets. 13 shells flew there. Two women - 61 and 63 years old - were injured in Marhanets. One of them is hospitalized. Doctors assess her condition as average. In the city, 6 buildings, a gas pipeline, and a water pipeline were damaged," the message reads.











Enemy artillery also hit Chervonogrigorivka. About 10 houses and a power line were damaged. Up to 1,000 people were left without electricity.