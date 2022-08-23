Russians hit peaceful population of Donetsk region with rockets, "Uragan", "S-300" air defense systems, and artillery. There are killed and wounded. PHOTOS

The police recorded the consequences of Russian shelling in 11 settlements of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the police of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"During the day, the occupiers attacked the cities of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Hirnyk, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Kostiantynopol, Klishchiivka, Maksimilianivka, Zaitseve, Sokil.

The Russian army destroyed and damaged 28 civilian objects - 16 residential buildings, a grain warehouse, a coke-chemical plant, and garages," the message reads.

Police collected evidence of every Russian war crime. The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

With the help of the police, another 569 people were evacuated, since the beginning of mandatory evacuation - more than 9,400, among them 1,740 - children, 453 - people with disabilities.

