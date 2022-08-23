Consequences of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region by Rashists. Damaged houses, gas pipeline, cemetery, - National Police. PHOTOS

The enemy army once again shelled the populated areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The police recorded war crimes committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported to the National Police.





"Tonight, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district - Russian troops twice covered Marhanets and Chervonohrihorivka with fire from barrel artillery. So far, it is known about the injured persons in the town of Marhanets. Private houses, farm buildings, cars, gas and water pipes, and the city cemetery were also destroyed in the city ", the message says.

It is noted that private houses, farm buildings, and a gas pipeline were damaged in Chervonogrihorivka.

"Also, during the night, the enemy attacked one of the villages of Zelenodolsk of the Kryvy Rih district with volley fire systems. At the moment, investigative and operational groups, explosives technicians, and employees of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene of the incident. The police are inspecting the sites of the attacks, collecting physical evidence, and documenting every war crime of the Russian Federation," - added the National Police.