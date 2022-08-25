ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11556 visitors online
News Photo War
2 240 2

Yesterday, throughout day, enemy tried to scout location of our troops in many directions. Several UAVs were shot down, - General Staff. PHOTOS

Yesterday, August 24, during the day, the enemy tried to scout the location of our troops in many directions, using UAVs.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the soldiers of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine naturally shot them down.

"So, in particular, in the Sumy and Cherkasy regions, our defenders destroyed one each, and in the Chernihiv region - 2 UAVs, presumably "Orlan-10", of the enemy," the General Staff added.

Yesterday, throughout day, enemy tried to scout location of our troops in many directions. Several UAVs were shot down, - General Staff 01
Yesterday, throughout day, enemy tried to scout location of our troops in many directions. Several UAVs were shot down, - General Staff 02

Read more: On August 23, 5 tactical drones and a Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupants were destroyed - AFU Air Force

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) drone (1611) Sumska region (1110) Chernihiv region (308) Chernihivska region (138)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 