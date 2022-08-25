Yesterday, throughout day, enemy tried to scout location of our troops in many directions. Several UAVs were shot down, - General Staff. PHOTOS
Yesterday, August 24, during the day, the enemy tried to scout the location of our troops in many directions, using UAVs.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the soldiers of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine naturally shot them down.
"So, in particular, in the Sumy and Cherkasy regions, our defenders destroyed one each, and in the Chernihiv region - 2 UAVs, presumably "Orlan-10", of the enemy," the General Staff added.
