Enemy did not improve tactical position in Luhansk region. Most of pensioners fled from Russians in occupied cities, - Haidai. PHOTO

During August 24, the Russians increased the rocket terror of the country’s cities and villages, so the offensives in the Luhansk region were not as massive as usual.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai.

"The Russians attacked in four directions, trying to improve the tactical position, but again unsuccessfully - suffered losses, retreated, expect new orders, and increased motivation at the end of the month. Indeed, these inhumans came to our land for the sake of profit, and they don't care who gets it - themselves or only their relatives," Haidai writes.

The enemy did not stop shelling populated areas with barrel and rocket artillery.

"Over the past night, eight artillery attacks and nine mortar attacks were recorded. The occupiers tried to launch a tank attack four times. The Russians carried out airstrikes near three populated areas," the report says.

See more: Partisans in occupied territories congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day. PHOTOS

The actions of the Russians in the occupied territories do not coincide with the plans.

"For several months, they have not stopped trying to collect personal data of the population for manipulation during the pseudo-referendum. Of course, certain hopes were placed on the elderly. But, as it turned out, they also escaped from the Russian invasion.

If before the full-scale invasion we had more than 330,000 pensioners, during these six months only 110,000 people applied to the relevant bodies of the occupation authorities for the renewal and appointment of pensions. More than two-thirds of elderly people left, decided to live in a calm and civilized world, and not under "Russian peace". And most of those who could not evacuate are residents of the territories captured in the first two weeks of the war. They just didn't have time," Haidai added.