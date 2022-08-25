20 shellings per day: Russian occupiers killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

The Rashists destroyed a kindergarten and residential buildings. Police officers document every war crime of the Russian Federation.

"The Russian army struck 12 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Soledar, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Maksimilianivka, Novoocheretuvate, Diliivka, Mykolaivka, Trudove, Markove, Pervomaiske, Novodmitrivka. The enemy attacked with rockets, artillery, and anti-aircraft missiles." "Hrad" and "Uragan", the message says.

It is noted that the occupying forces destroyed and damaged 20 civilian objects - 15 residential buildings, a kindergarten, utility premises, and a garden society.

"This morning, around 4:00 a.m., the Russians struck another blow at Sloviansk. The invaders fired missiles from the S-300 air defense system at the city. High-rise buildings and private houses were destroyed. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Police and rescuers," the National Police added.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.











