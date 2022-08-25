ENG
20 shellings per day: Russian occupiers killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region, - National Police. PHOTOS

The Rashists destroyed a kindergarten and residential buildings. Police officers document every war crime of the Russian Federation.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported to the National Police.

20 shellings per day: Russian occupiers killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region, - National Police 01

"The Russian army struck 12 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Sloviansk, Toretsk, Soledar, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Maksimilianivka, Novoocheretuvate, Diliivka, Mykolaivka, Trudove, Markove, Pervomaiske, Novodmitrivka. The enemy attacked with rockets, artillery, and anti-aircraft missiles." "Hrad" and "Uragan", the message says.

20 shellings per day: Russian occupiers killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region, - National Police 02

It is noted that the occupying forces destroyed and damaged 20 civilian objects - 15 residential buildings, a kindergarten, utility premises, and a garden society.

"This morning, around 4:00 a.m., the Russians struck another blow at Sloviansk. The invaders fired missiles from the S-300 air defense system at the city. High-rise buildings and private houses were destroyed. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Police and rescuers," the National Police added.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



20 shellings per day: Russian occupiers killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region, - National Police 03
20 shellings per day: Russian occupiers killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region, - National Police 04
20 shellings per day: Russian occupiers killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region, - National Police 05

20 shellings per day: Russian occupiers killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region, - National Police 06
20 shellings per day: Russian occupiers killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region, - National Police 07
20 shellings per day: Russian occupiers killed and wounded civilians in Donetsk region, - National Police 08

