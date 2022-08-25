Ukrainian paratroopers put another Russian UAV out of order - Command of Assault troops of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Another Russian UAV "Orlan-10" was put out of action by units of the Assault troops of Ukraine

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Command of the Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In one of the areas of the mission, the units of the Radio-Electronic Combat of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disabled another Russian reconnaissance UAV "Orlan-10. We continue to carry out combat missions and disable the enemy's air reconnaissance equipment," the message reads.

