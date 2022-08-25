Consequences of enemy shelling in suburbs of Kharkiv: 11 residential buildings were destroyed in Mala Danylivka. PHOTOS

The suburbs of Kharkiv again suffer from shelling. On August 25, the Russian military once again used salvo fire systems against the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. They fired cluster shells. There are victims. They were taken to the hospital with injuries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As a result of shelling of the territory of the Derhachi, in Mala Danylivka, 11 residential buildings and fences were destroyed, three cars were damaged, and pets were killed.

The investigative-operational group of PD No. 3 of the Kharkiv district administration No. 3 of the National Police in the Kharkiv region went to the addresses. The police inspected the scene and collected physical evidence.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years.

