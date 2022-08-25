Enerhodar was on verge of humanitarian disaster. As result of shelling of Russian Federation, city is without electricity and water, - Mayor Orlov. PHOTOS
As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, Enerhodar once again on the verge of a humanitarian disaster.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov.
"Enerhodar once again on the verge of a humanitarian disaster. Today, as a result of enemy shelling, the city was completely left without electricity and water.
Now we are finding out how critical the situation is and whether it can be corrected in the near future," the post says.
Local Telegram channels publish the following photos of the consequences of the shelling of Enerhodar:
