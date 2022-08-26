Enemy shelled Nikopol, Synelnykovo and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged houses, school, sanatorium, - RMA. PHOTOS

The occupiers once again set fire to three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"A night with nine shellings... Three districts - Nikopol, Synelnykovo, and Kryvy Rih - suffered from enemy fire. Nikopol district was shelled by the Russian army 5 times during the night - from "Hrady" and heavy artillery," the message says.

According to him, a dozen private houses, a school, and a sanatorium were mutilated in Nikopol. Broken power line. Up to 1,000 Nikopol citizens are without electricity. Electricians are already fixing the network. People are not injured.

It is also reported that 5 shells from "Hrady" landed in the Marganets community, 10 shells from heavy artillery landed in Chervonogrigorivsk. It passed without destruction or casualties.









Rocket shelling of two communities in the Synelnykovo district. In one, there is destruction at an agricultural enterprise, in another at a road enterprise, a hangar with equipment caught fire. Firefighters have already tamed the flames.

"In the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy targeted Zelenodolsk and Shyroke. There is destruction, no casualties," Reznychenko adds.