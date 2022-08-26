Enemy concentrated fire activity in Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts, - Donetsk RMA. PHOTOS

Tonight, the enemy was most active in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, there were air raids in Siversk at night - 4 houses were damaged, including one that was directly hit. We are clarifying the information about the victims.

"In the Soledar direction, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, the outskirts of Minkivka and Vasiukivka were under fire. Information about the victims has not yet been received," he notes.

The night passed loudly in the Svitlodar district: Odradivka, Bakhmutka, Zhovanka, Kodema, Mykolaivka, Pisky and Mayorsk were under fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.













"In the Kramatorsk district, the Russians targeted two educational institutions: the Chemical and Mechanical Technical College in Sloviansk and a school in Mykolayivka. In addition, 5 residential buildings were damaged by shelling in Mykolayivka," the report says.

According to Kyrylenko, in the Kostiantynivka, a fire started outside the village due to shelling - 30 hectares of stubble and 0.3 hectares of forest were burnt.

The Russians purposefully target civilians, destroy social infrastructure, and burn agricultural land.