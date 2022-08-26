Russian invaders shelled 10 settlements in Donetsk region. There are victims among civilians, - National Police. PHOTOS

The police documented 15 Russian war crimes per day. Residential buildings, a factory shop, a cultural institution were destroyed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"The Russian army attacked the cities of Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Siversk, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, the villages of Zelenopillia, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Katerynivka, Maksimilianivka. The occupiers used aviation, S-300 air defense systems, and artillery against the civilian population. Civilians were killed and wounded," the message says.

The enemy destroyed and damaged 23 civilian objects, including 19 civilian homes.

"For the second morning in a row, Sloviansk is under attack by snipers. As a result of the shelling, the chemical and mechanical technical school was destroyed and caught fire. According to preliminary data, no one was injured. Police and rescuers continue to work on the spot," the National Police added.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



































