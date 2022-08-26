ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11519 visitors online
News Photo War
2 892 1

Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region with mortar shells. Destroyed houses of civilians, - National Police. PHOTOS

Last day, the police authorities received 32 reports of armed attacks by the occupying forces of the aggressor country on populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of yesterday’s shelling, a minor was fatally injured. There are also wounded civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region with mortar shells. Destroyed houses of civilians, - National Police 01

"On August 25, throughout the day, armed Russian invaders shelled towns and villages of the Polohivsky and Vasylivsky districts with artillery and rockets of the volley fire system. The policemen recorded damage to residential houses in the city of Orikhov, the villages of Preobrazhenka, and Novodarivka of the Polohivsky district. As a result of enemy shelling, Stepnohirsk of the Vasilivsky district was destroyed. houses, utility and garage premises," the message says.

Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region with mortar shells. Destroyed houses of civilians, - National Police 02

It is noted that a minor boy was fatally injured as a result of yesterday's shelling. Other citizens with shrapnel wounds were taken to medical facilities for treatment.

Every case of armed crime was recorded by the police. The materials were transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region for the opening of criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".

Read more: Part of hospitals in occupied territory were left without electricity due to shelling of ZNPP by Russian troops, - Liashko

Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region with mortar shells. Destroyed houses of civilians, - National Police 03
Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region with mortar shells. Destroyed houses of civilians, - National Police 04

Read more: Last day, occupiers shelled 8 regions of Ukraine - summary of RMA


Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region with mortar shells. Destroyed houses of civilians, - National Police 05
Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region with mortar shells. Destroyed houses of civilians, - National Police 06
Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region with mortar shells. Destroyed houses of civilians, - National Police 07

Author: 

shoot out (13068) police forces (1534) Zaporizka region (1193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 