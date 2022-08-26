Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia region with mortar shells. Destroyed houses of civilians, - National Police. PHOTOS

Last day, the police authorities received 32 reports of armed attacks by the occupying forces of the aggressor country on populated areas of the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of yesterday’s shelling, a minor was fatally injured. There are also wounded civilians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"On August 25, throughout the day, armed Russian invaders shelled towns and villages of the Polohivsky and Vasylivsky districts with artillery and rockets of the volley fire system. The policemen recorded damage to residential houses in the city of Orikhov, the villages of Preobrazhenka, and Novodarivka of the Polohivsky district. As a result of enemy shelling, Stepnohirsk of the Vasilivsky district was destroyed. houses, utility and garage premises," the message says.

It is noted that a minor boy was fatally injured as a result of yesterday's shelling. Other citizens with shrapnel wounds were taken to medical facilities for treatment.

Every case of armed crime was recorded by the police. The materials were transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region for the opening of criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of laws and customs of war".

