At night, Russians hit center of Kharkiv with rockets, historic building and school were damaged, - Terekhov. PHOTOS
On the night of August 27, the Russians hit the central part of Kharkiv with rockets.
As Censor.NET informs, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.
"Rocket shelling of Kharkiv. The central part of the city in the Osnoviansk and Kyiv districts is under attack. So far, there have been no victims or victims," the message says.
Later, Terekhov reported on the consequences of the rocket attack on Kharkiv: "A historic building, the house of merchant Adam Piotrovsky, which we restored a few years ago, was damaged. A school in the center of Kharkiv was damaged. There is no information about victims and victims from the State Emergency Service. I hope it was successful this time."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password