Situation in Luhansk region: AFU repelled 6 enemy attacks, occupiers do not restore people’s damaged housing, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russia has increased its firepower, but it has no operational successes at the front. Rashists do not restore housing to people in the occupied territories, they meet autumn without windows.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai.

"During the last night, the enemy launched 23 artillery strikes, in particular, used rocket salvo systems. It carried out three tank offensives, launched four missile strikes. However, the limited tactical achievements, when they happen to the occupiers, they are not able to turn into operational successes - for months freeze in occupied positions, and in some places retreat to previous ones. Russian attacks were repelled from six settlements located on the border of Luhansk region and Donetsk region. In the areas of six more towns and villages, the occupier's aircraft operated," the message says.

It is assumed that no preparations are being made for the heating season in the occupied cities of the region.

See more: At night, Russians attacked Sloviansk. Private house burned down, - Mayor Lyakh. PHOTOS

"Of course, no one checks the survivors and does not restore the destroyed heating lines. The boiler houses are not repaired. The occupation authorities are not ready to even pressurize the heating system, not to mention the full operation of the cycle. Moreover, it will be difficult for people to maintain a temperature in their homes higher than zero. Because in thousands of apartments windows and walls remain broken to this day.

See more: At night, Russians hit center of Kharkiv with rockets, historic building and school were damaged, - Terekhov. PHOTOS

Some townspeople were lucky and after waiting in line for several weeks, they received construction materials as compensation, but who will restore the gap in the capital wall? How long will the windows, sewn with wood or plywood, last? In Rubizhne, the occupation authorities openly tell people that according to the project, the windows in their high-rise buildings are with wooden frames, so only they are subject to restoration. In the vast majority, modern double-glazed windows are installed - they are replaced only at one's own expense. These are the realities of "Russian peace" five days before autumn, when the air temperature will begin to drop rapidly," Haidai added.





