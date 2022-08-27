Consequences of shelling of Mykolaiv region. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire, emergency services. PHOTOS

During the day from August 26 to 27, 8 fires were registered on the territory of the Mykolayiv region, 2 of which were caused by the impact of ammunition and debris from them.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Yes, at 5:34 p.m. the special line 101 received a report that after the shelling in the village of Pervomaiske of the Pervomaisk Territorial Community of the Mykolaiv District, a fire broke out in a two-room apartment in a five-story residential building. of the rescue squad at 6:20 p.m., the fire was extinguished on an area of 5 square meters, the apartment was saved from complete destruction," the message says.

It is noted that on the morning of August 27, at 05:56, the rescuers were informed that after another shelling by the occupiers, garbage caught fire in the garage on the territory of the garden society in one of Mykolaiv districts. At 06:15, firefighters extinguished the fire on an area of 2 square meters.

"During August 26, the group of pyrotechnic works and underwater demining of the emergency and rescue squad of special purpose was involved 4 times to identify explosive objects found in the territory of the city and region, 1 ammunition was seized," the State Emergency Service added.





