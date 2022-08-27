ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10988 visitors online
News Photo War
1 579 1

Consequences of shelling of Mykolaiv region. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire, emergency services. PHOTOS

During the day from August 26 to 27, 8 fires were registered on the territory of the Mykolayiv region, 2 of which were caused by the impact of ammunition and debris from them.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the State Emergency Service

Consequences of shelling of Mykolaiv region. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire, emergency services 01

"Yes, at 5:34 p.m. the special line 101 received a report that after the shelling in the village of Pervomaiske of the Pervomaisk Territorial Community of the Mykolaiv District, a fire broke out in a two-room apartment in a five-story residential building. of the rescue squad at 6:20 p.m., the fire was extinguished on an area of 5 square meters, the apartment was saved from complete destruction," the message says.

Consequences of shelling of Mykolaiv region. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire, emergency services 02

Read more: Three more ships with grain left ports of Ukraine

It is noted that on the morning of August 27, at 05:56, the rescuers were informed that after another shelling by the occupiers, garbage caught fire in the garage on the territory of the garden society in one of Mykolaiv districts. At 06:15, firefighters extinguished the fire on an area of 2 square meters.

Consequences of shelling of Mykolaiv region. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire, emergency services 03

"During August 26, the group of pyrotechnic works and underwater demining of the emergency and rescue squad of special purpose was involved 4 times to identify explosive objects found in the territory of the city and region, 1 ammunition was seized," the State Emergency Service added.

Consequences of shelling of Mykolaiv region. Apartment in high-rise building was on fire, emergency services 04

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (491) shoot out (13068) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 