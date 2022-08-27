From 500 to 1500 dollars per person. Participants of corruption scheme of crossing contact line were exposed in Zaporizhzhia region, - PGO. PHOTOS

According to the investigation, two persons demanded money from citizens for quick and positive consideration of applications for departure to the temporarily uncontrolled territory of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

"They had to hand over part of the money they received to the officials of the authorities. An unhindered crossing of the demarcation line cost from 500 to 1,500 USD for one person and from 700 USD for a vehicle.

Intermediaries were detained on the territory of the filtration center in Zaporizhzhia. More than 13,000 dollars and 50,000 hryvnias received from citizens during the day were seized from them," the report says.

It is noted that 69,900 dollars, 7,650 euros and 50,000 hryvnias were seized during searches of the residence of the detainees. Also found were draft records with lists of persons indicating amounts and notations about their payment.

