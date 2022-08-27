ENG
Rashists attacked Bakhmut in Donetsk region. There may be person under rubble of high-rise building, - SES. PHOTOS

On the night of August 27, Russian occupation forces struck Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service.

Rashists attacked Bakhmut in Donetsk region. There may be person under rubble of high-rise building, - SES 01

"At 10:35 a.m., the duty units of 80 SFRU 8 SFRS of the Main Directorate began emergency and rescue operations at the site of the partial destruction of a 5-story residential building in the city of Bakhmut. The destruction occurred as a result of shelling approximately at 02:00 a.m. on August 27," - says the messages

According to preliminary information, there may be another person under the rubble.

11 personnel and 2 units of equipment were involved from the Main Department. From local authorities - 2 men and 2 units of equipment.


Rashists attacked Bakhmut in Donetsk region. There may be person under rubble of high-rise building, - SES 02
Rashists attacked Bakhmut in Donetsk region. There may be person under rubble of high-rise building, - SES 03
Rashists attacked Bakhmut in Donetsk region. There may be person under rubble of high-rise building, - SES 04

