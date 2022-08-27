Rashists attacked Bakhmut in Donetsk region. There may be person under rubble of high-rise building, - SES. PHOTOS

On the night of August 27, Russian occupation forces struck Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service.

"At 10:35 a.m., the duty units of 80 SFRU 8 SFRS of the Main Directorate began emergency and rescue operations at the site of the partial destruction of a 5-story residential building in the city of Bakhmut. The destruction occurred as a result of shelling approximately at 02:00 a.m. on August 27," - says the messages

According to preliminary information, there may be another person under the rubble.

11 personnel and 2 units of equipment were involved from the Main Department. From local authorities - 2 men and 2 units of equipment.







