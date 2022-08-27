Russia returned S-300 air defense systems from Syria to replace war-damaged ones in Ukraine - Times of Israel. PHOTOS

Russia removed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems from Syria, which were deployed near the city of Masiaf in the northwest of the country.

Satellite images taken on August 25 by Imagesat International (ISI) show that the SAMs have disappeared from the Russian military base. In pictures from August 17, these SAMs are standing in the port of Tartus, where, according to the ISI, they were loaded onto the Russian merchant ship SPARTA II.

The ship arrived at the port of Novorossiysk on August 26, according to MarineTraffic data.

According to ISI analysts, the S-300 was transferred back to Russia to strengthen air defense assets damaged during the war in Ukraine.

