Russia transfers to Ukraine recently formed 3rd Army Corps, - CIT. PHOTOS

Russia, apparently, is sending the recently formed 3rd Army Corps to the front.

Such a conclusion was reached by the analytical team Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), after studying photos and video recordings of the transportation of Russian military equipment by rail from Nizhny Novgorod to Rostov region, Censor.NET informs.

Eyewitnesses filmed full warehouses with "Buk" complexes and T-80BV and T-90M tanks. "The transportation of the Buk complexes indicates the overturning of a large unit, for example, the army. In this case, it can be assumed that the entire 3rd corps is being overturned, or at least that part of it that is considered combat-ready," CIT writes.

It is not yet possible to say with certainty where exactly the Russian command plans to use the forces of the corps, but the final point of the echelons is located in the south of the Rostov region and is the closest to the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia divisions of the front, analysts note.