Resident of Russian Federation, who opposes invasion of Ukraine, burned car of official of Russian General Staff. PHOTOS

The car of an official of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces was burned in Moscow.

As informed by Censor.NET, this is reported by Baza.

The official whose car was burned - Yevhen Secretaryov works in the 8th Department of the General Staff. It is responsible for military censorship: employees ensure that the wrong invoice of the Russian army does not appear in the mass media.

The secretary's BMW X6 was standing in the yard of the house on the Leningrad highway and suddenly caught fire there. The rear part of the car suffered the most - the trunk was completely burnt.

Later, the woman who set fire to the car of the deputy chief of the 8th Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was detained. According to "Baza" sources, she stated that she was against a "special military operation".

According to "Baza", the woman poured gasoline on the trunk of the car and set it on fire.

