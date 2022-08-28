ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12641 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 462 9

All night long, Russian troops fired from "Hrad", "Uragan", and heavy artillery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces targeted two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Our cities and villages were shelled all night long with various weapons... Russian occupation troops fired with "Hrad", "Uragan" and heavy artillery...

They shelled four communities in two districts.

The enemy covered the Nikopol area with fire from "Hrad" and heavy artillery. There were no casualties.

The Russians shelled Nikopol three times. Several residential buildings and cars suffered. More than 1,500 families were left without electricity. The electricians are already working.

In Marhanets, one house was destroyed, and up to ten were damaged. In Marhanets, the warehouse and workshops of the local factory were affected. The power line was cut in the city.

There is also destruction of residential buildings in Chervonohrihorivka.

The enemy was attacking the Kryvy Rih district with "Uragan". Zelenodolsk came under attack. There, they once again targeted the country estate and the enterprise. There were no casualties or injuries," the report said.

Read more: Russian army struck seven times in Nikopol district and three times in Kryvy Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznichenko. PHOTOS

All night long, Russian troops fired from Hrad, Uragan, and heavy artillery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 01

All night long, Russian troops fired from Hrad, Uragan, and heavy artillery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 02

All night long, Russian troops fired from Hrad, Uragan, and heavy artillery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 03

All night long, Russian troops fired from Hrad, Uragan, and heavy artillery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 04

All night long, Russian troops fired from Hrad, Uragan, and heavy artillery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 05

All night long, Russian troops fired from Hrad, Uragan, and heavy artillery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 06

All night long, Russian troops fired from Hrad, Uragan, and heavy artillery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko 07

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Grad (97) Reznychenko (211)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 