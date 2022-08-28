All night long, Russian troops fired from "Hrad", "Uragan", and heavy artillery in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces targeted two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Our cities and villages were shelled all night long with various weapons... Russian occupation troops fired with "Hrad", "Uragan" and heavy artillery...

They shelled four communities in two districts.

The enemy covered the Nikopol area with fire from "Hrad" and heavy artillery. There were no casualties.

The Russians shelled Nikopol three times. Several residential buildings and cars suffered. More than 1,500 families were left without electricity. The electricians are already working.

In Marhanets, one house was destroyed, and up to ten were damaged. In Marhanets, the warehouse and workshops of the local factory were affected. The power line was cut in the city.

There is also destruction of residential buildings in Chervonohrihorivka.

The enemy was attacking the Kryvy Rih district with "Uragan". Zelenodolsk came under attack. There, they once again targeted the country estate and the enterprise. There were no casualties or injuries," the report said.

