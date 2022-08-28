ENG
In Luhansk region, Russians retreated in six directions. Shelling of cities and villages continues, - Haidai. PHOTOS

The enemy concentrated its main efforts on the Bakhmut direction, where it is trying to break through from several towns and villages of the Luhansk region.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy does not stop the mass shelling of populated areas and fortifications of the Ukrainian military on the border of the two regions for even a day. Yesterday, the Russians wanted to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in six different places. Twice they organized an assault with the support of aviation. However, our military managed to stop each of these offensives and repel the enemy. As usual, we will get detailed information about the losses in a few hours," the message reads.

In general, according to the RMA, the planes of the occupiers carried out airstrikes near four settlements.

"Over the past night alone, artillery fire from the Russian side was recorded 17 times. In five cases, they used salvo fire installations. Tanks joined the attacks four times," Haidai added.

