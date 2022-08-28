Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and shelled Orikhiv at night, - Starukh. PHOTOS
On the night of August 28, the Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and shelled Orihiv.
This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Censor.NET reports.
"Tonight, the enemy attacked the regional center and shelled Orihiv. The occupiers targeted civilian objects. Two people received light shrapnel wounds. Residential buildings were destroyed.
The enemy acts cynically and treacherously. Attacks absolutely peaceful objects of our cities at night," the message reads.
