ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12731 visitors online
News Photo War
4 111 8

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and shelled Orikhiv at night, - Starukh. PHOTOS

On the night of August 28, the Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia and shelled Orihiv.

This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Tonight, the enemy attacked the regional center and shelled Orihiv. The occupiers targeted civilian objects. Two people received light shrapnel wounds. Residential buildings were destroyed.

The enemy acts cynically and treacherously. Attacks absolutely peaceful objects of our cities at night," the message reads.

Read more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia and region, 16 arrivals were recorded, - Starukh

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and shelled Orikhiv at night, - Starukh 01
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and shelled Orikhiv at night, - Starukh 02

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (495) shoot out (13068) Zaporizka region (1193)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 