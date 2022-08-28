Occupiers shelled Donetsk region with rockets, artillery, "Uragan" and "Hrad", "S-300" air defense systems, - National Police. PHOTOS

Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk were the most affected this day. As a result of shelling, civilians were killed and wounded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.

"The Russian army shelled 5 populated areas. Nine hits were made on Avdiivka, three times the Russian air force hit Kramatorsk, two missiles from the S-300 air defense system were aimed at Sloviansk, and the villages of Rozdolne and Heorgiivka were also under fire.

The enemy destroyed and damaged 15 civilian objects - 8 apartment buildings, a school, a machine-building plant, and a railway," the message reads.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Another 251 people were evacuated with the help of the police, more than 11,600 people, including 1,938 children and 507 people with disabilities, since the beginning of mandatory evacuation.









